The “Love LaFayette” Earth Day Cleanup was a huge success and was followed up by a well-received Hometown Drive-Up Movie Night with the 1980s classic film Footloose, according to a city of LaFayette news release.
Around 80 participants arrived Saturday, April 17, morning at Ross Abney Complex in LaFayette to take part in the “Love LaFayette” Earth Day Cleanup, where all four wards were traveled and cleaned.
After three hours of labor, the workers were treated with lunch provided by the LaFayette Golf Course.
Drive-in movie night
The Hometown Drive-Up Movie Night event was sponsored by the LaFayette High School (LHS) Junior Council, LaFayette GICH (Georgia Initiative for Community Housing) Team and city of LaFayette and was held at the old baseball field across from the Ross Abney Complex on First Street in LaFayette.
The LHS Junior Council chose the 1980's classic film "Footloose" as the feature.
There were 60 total vehicles and grass-seated individuals attending the event and the feedback online proved the event to be a success with anticipation for Hometown Movie Night to be a recurring event.
The next project the LHS Junior Council has planned, in coordination with the city, is a concert May 15 downtown on the Square.