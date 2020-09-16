LaFayette officials decided during the Sept. 14 city council meeting to cancel this year's downtown trick-or-treating event.
"After much consideration from the city, sponsors, and local businesses, we will not host the 2020 Scare on the Square this year due to Covid-19," according to a statement by the City of LaFayette. "Other regular Halloween activities such as traditional trick or treating will be allowed as usual."
City officials encourage businesses to invite trick-or-treaters to drop by their stores or offices sometime during that week if they wish to do so, the statement said.
Earlier this year the council canceled the (Independence Day) Freedom Festival over pandemic concerns but held the traditional fireworks July 3 while observing social distancing and limitations on public gatherings.
Honeybee Festival organizers also called off their fourth annual festival, which had been scheduled for June 13, due to health and economic concerns.
Local businessman Joe Stock started Scare on the Square more than 30 years ago. Downtown streets are closed, allowing community children to trick-or-treat safely at downtown businesses.
The Bank of LaFayette, Downtown Development Authority, Chappell's and the "Hive" sponsored the 2019 Scare, according to the city's website.