DEAR EDITOR:
The Fort Oglethorpe Kiwanis Club recently held a live television fundraising auction on UCTV-265. The auction raised $3,900 and will support many deserving charities.
Thank you to Judy O’Neal and UCTV-265 for hosting the auction and to these businesses for their generous donations: AMS Medical Supply & CBD, Animal Medical Center, Antiques by the Fountain, Bank of LaFayette, Battlefield Golf Course, Battleview Bed & Breakfast, Chickamauga Florist, Cloud Springs Deli, Council Fire Golf Club, Elder’s Ace Hardware, Estate Liquidators & More, Farm to Fork, Food City, Gateway Business Center, Georgia Northwest Technical College, Ivy Cottage Restaurant, LaFayette Golf Club, Lisa’s Gold & Diamonds, Masonry Specialists, McLemore Golf Club, Moon Pie Store, North River Graphics Printing, Our House Studios, Ringgold Downtown Partners, Rock Spring Wash & Lube, Smokey Boys BBQ, Team King Realtor, Top of Georgia, UCTV-265 and Walnut Hill Farm.
A special thank you to our club members for all their hard work, to all the listeners who called in to bid and to this newspaper for your coverage. Once again North Georgia has shown its civic pride and community support of the Fort Oglethorpe Kiwanis Club with deserving charities the event’s big winners.
Carrie Brisendine
Club president