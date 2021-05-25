The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe received a $250 Operation Round Up grant to benefit Cloud Springs Elementary.
The club is a member of the Kentucky-Tennessee District and this year's special project is “Drop Your Drawers — Underwear and Socks for Students.” Realizing that children may have accidents and mishaps at school, providing new underwear and socks helps the teachers handle what can be an emotional and embarrassing incident to help their students and keep them in the classroom learning.
Operation Round Up grants are made possible by the generosity of North Georgia EMC's members who donate by rounding up their power bill to the next dollar each month. “Our club is thrilled to have been selected to partner with NGEMC to receive the ORU grant for Cloud Springs Elementary,” said club president, Carrie Brisendine. “Thank you to all the NGEMC members who support Operation Round Up and the good we're able to do when we work together.”