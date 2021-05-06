The museum welcomed the Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe and school, community and elected officials on April 16 to enjoy lunch, see the premiere of the mini-documentary, funded by a Georgia Humanities grant, then tour the exhibit.
Twenty-six guests feasted on the same menu as the 6th Cavalry Machine Gun Troop’s 1934 Christmas dinner catered by museum volunteer Alicyne Roth.
Hamilton County, Tenn., and Catoosa and Walker County, Ga., sent school representatives to learn about the social studies program that accompanies the five education videos.
Videographer Louis Lee who produced the mini-documentary, used footage from the Lincoln Penny Film “The Six-Triple-Eight” then expanded on their experience while at Fort Oglethorpe for Extended Field Service Training. Lee then produced four videos that tie to the four exhibits for on-line viewing and school use.
The exhibit features four display cases titled Origins of the Corps, Fight for Overseas Duty, Training at Fort Oglethorpe and Serving Overseas.
“Even if you can’t visit the museum in person to see the exhibit, you can still experience the ‘Triple Victory of the Six Triple Eight’ through the videos, online timeline and exhibit photos,” said Chris McKeever, executive director. “Their incredible story and the important job they performed in WWII can be viewed and used in the classroom and by people around the world. We are humbled by the faith shown by the funders and community partners in the 6th Cavalry Museum to deliver such an impactful exhibit.”
The Triple Victory of the 6888th is being supported in part by an African American Civil Rights grant from the Historic Preservation Fund administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior and exhibit partners George R. Johnson Family Foundation, Lyndhurst Foundation, Frank P. Pierce Foundation, Georgia Power, Caswell Partners, Inc. and Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired) Edna W. Cummings, Six Triple Eight Advocate.