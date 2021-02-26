Penny Mahon, new executive director for “Communities in Schools” for Catoosa County was the guest speaker at the Feb. 12 Kiwanis Club meeting.
Mahon is a social worker with experience in non-profit management. The Communities in Schools program for Catoosa County has staff assigned to Cloud Springs Elementary, PLC and LFO High School.
She spoke of the extensive programs that are available at no cost to the school system. CIS delivers the human, financial and community resources to help children succeed in school and in life. The goal of CIS is to improve attendance, graduation and reduce behavioral issues. She pointed out that the students they assist may lack parental support, have excessive absences, are behind on credits needed for graduation, and have issues in the home.
Mahon spoke of the need for community support and encouraged the club and members to support CIS by becoming a donor, participating in or sponsoring their GradRUN 5k or Duck Derby fund-raiser or getting involved as a volunteer.