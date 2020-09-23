Recently, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 86, sponsored by Rep. Tommy Benton, R-Jefferson, and carried in the Senate by Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga. H.B. 86 requires a policy to be created for teachers to appeal performance ratings notated in teacher personnel evaluations.
“Teaching is one of the only professions in our state which cannot request a review of a performance evaluation,” Mullis said. “As a career which experiences high turnover and as we continue to ask more of our educators due to new distance learning procedures, our teachers deserve a greater say in how their performance is evaluated.
"I was proud to carry this important piece of legislation in the Senate and will continue to look at new and innovative ways our state can produce and retain high quality educators,” he said.
H.B. 86 will become effective July 1, 2021. To read the full text of the bill, go to http://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/en-US/Display/20192020/HB/86.
Mullis serves as chairman of the Rules Committee. He represents the 53rd Senate District, which includes Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County. He can be reached at his office in Atlanta at 404.656.0057 or by email at jeff.mullis@senate.ga.gov.