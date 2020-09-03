On July 22, Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 375, sponsored by Sen. Jeff Mullis (R-Chickamauga). The bill raises the minimum age to purchase or possess cigarettes, tobacco products, tobacco related objects or alternative nicotine products (such as vaping devices) from 18 to 21.
“Many young people across the state have adopted the use of alternative tobacco products, which can cause devastating, life-long effects,” said Sen. Mullis. “The use of vaping devices, specifically, has become widespread across the state and has particularly become a problem in our schools.
"By raising the minimum age to purchase or possess cigarettes, vapor devices or other harmful tobacco products, we are putting safeguards in place to protect our children from the harmful, addictive effects of nicotine," he said. "I would like to thank Ridgeland High School faculty, including Bruce Coker, John Logan, Dr. Robert Stinson and all others who were instrumental in helping with and inspiring S.B. 375.”
S.B. 375, which was carried by Rep. Bonnie Rich (R-Suwanee) in the House, also grants law enforcement the authority to seize certain tobacco related products from those who do not meet the age requirement and outlines the punishment for those found in violation, including community service, mandatory participation in a tobacco awareness program or the suspension of a driver’s license.
S.B. 375 became effective July 22, but Section 2 of the bill will become effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Visit http://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/en-US/Display/20192020/SB/375 to read the full text of the bill.