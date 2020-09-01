On Aug. 31, Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders extending the Public Health State of Emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures.
Executive Order 08.31.20.01 extends the Public Health State of Emergency through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2020. The Public Health State of Emergency allows for enhanced coordination across government and the private sector for supply procurement, comprehensive testing and healthcare capacity.
By renewing the applicability of existing language, Executive Order 08.31.20.02 continues to require social distancing, bans gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is 6 feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile, among other provisions. The order runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2020.
Read the governor's executive orders at https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders/2020-executive-orders.
Encouraging signs
Currently, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Georgia are at their lowest since July 6. Cases reported Aug. 30 were at their lowest point since June 22. The statewide positivity rate has declined in the past month, and there is ample testing capacity in every region. As of Friday, Aug. 28, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency had distributed 25.9 million masks, 10.6 million cloth face coverings, 5.2 million surgical gowns, 42 million gloves and 1.6 million face shields and goggles to local hospitals, schools and long-term care facilities.