Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order late Thursday, April 23, targeted at “Reviving a Healthy Georgia.”
The latest order includes information about how businesses, such as restaurants with dine-in services, can resume operations on Monday, April 27, in addition to previously issued guidelines for businesses that were allowed to reopen on Friday, April 24.
Here are the highlights for restaurants:
- No more than 10 patrons are allowed in a restaurant per 500 square feet.
- Employees must wear a mask at all times.
- Employers must screen and evaluate workers who exhibit signs of illness, such as a fever over 100.4 degrees and a cough or shortness of breath.
- No more than six people are allowed per table.
- Salad bars and buffets are not allowed
- Self service items are not allowed, such as drink machines, condiments, utensils and tableware stations. Workers must provide these items to patrons.
- Restaurants are encouraged to use disposable menus.
- Restaurants are encouraged to move to a reservation-only business model or call ahead for seating.
These guidelines are in addition to other social distancing and sanitation mandates.
The order also touches on several other topics:
- Medically-fragile and elderly Georgians should make plans to shelter in place at least through May 13. This includes individuals over the age of 65, those in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, or those with compromised immune systems.
- There are new, less restrictive guidelines for critical infrastructure and non-critical infrastructure businesses.
- Public swimming pools, bars, operators of amusement park rides, and live performance venues will remain closed until May 13.
- The following areas in gyms and fitness centers must remain closed: pools, basketball courts or other group sport areas, hot tubs, steam rooms and tanning beds.
- Movie theaters must seat people six-feet apart, ushers must ensure social distancing, seating must be thoroughly sanitized between showings, party and arcade rooms are closed, and tape must be applied to the floor in the concessions and ticketing areas showing people where to stand in line to practice social distancing.
- Comprehensive on-the-road driving tests are no longer required for those needing a driver’s license.
Businesses not adhering to guidelines can be closed down after two citations.
The previously-issued guidelines for gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys, body art studios and massage therapists included the following requirements to reopen:
- Screening and evaluating workers who exhibit signs of illness, such as fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, or shortness of breath
- Requiring workers who exhibit signs of illness not to report to work or to seek medical attention
- Enhancing sanitation of the workplace as appropriate
- Requiring hand washing or sanitation by workers at appropriate places within the business location
- Providing personal protective equipment as available and appropriate to the function and location of the work within the business location
- Prohibiting gathering of workers during working hours
- Permitting employees to take breaks and meals outside, in their office or personal workspace, or in such other areas where proper social distance is obtainable
- Implementing teleworking for all possible workers
- Implementing staggered shifts for all possible workers
- Holding all meetings and conferences virtually, wherever possible
- Delivering intangible services remotely, wherever possible
- Discouraging workers from using other workers phones, desks, offices, or other work tools and equipment
- Prohibiting handshaking and other unnecessary person-to-person contact in the workplace
- Placing notices that encourage hand hygiene at the entrance to the workplace and in other workplace areas that are likely to be seen
- Suspending the use of Personal Identification Number (PIN) pads, PIN entry devices, electronic signature capture and any other credit card receipt signature requirements to the extent that such suspension is permitted by agreements with credit card companies and credit agencies
- Enforcing social distancing of non-cohabitating persons while present on such entity’s leased or owned property
- For retailers and service providers, providing for alternative points of sale outside the buildings, including curbside pickup or delivery of products and/or services if an alternative point of sale is permitted under Georgia Law
- Increasing physical space between workers and customers
- Providing disinfectant and sanitation products for workers to clean their workplaces, equipment and tools
- Increasing physical space between workers’ worksites to at least six feet.
The order also reinforces that entities not defined as “critical infrastructure” are prohibited from allowing more than 10 persons to be gathered at a single location, if people are required to stand or be seated within six feet of each other.