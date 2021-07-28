Kellie Johnson, a native of Catoosa County and 2020 graduate of Heritage High School, was named a Presidential Scholar for her spring 2021 semester at the University of Georgia. Presidential Scholar students have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 and earned at least 14 credit hours during the semester. Kellie also achieved the UGA Dean’s List in her first semester and is majoring in psychology.
