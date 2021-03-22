Anyone interested in taking a kayak tour to see original Confederate earthworks that have been secluded since the formation of Chickamauga Lake is invited to participate in a free, four-hour kayak tour with a ranger on Saturday, April 10, at 9 a.m.
National Park Partners and Outdoor Chattanooga will sponsor an event where visitors will paddle across Harrison Bay from Harrison Bay State Park to Patton Island to learn of the Confederate defense of Harrison’s Ferry and the Union approach to Chattanooga. Learn about Col. John T. Wilder’s “Lightening Brigade” at that location.
Reservation and paddler requirements must be met prior to tour participation.
Reservations
Directions to the launch site will be given with a reservation confirmation. To make a reservation, go to Outdoor Chattanooga at http://bit.ly/outdoorchatt.
Paddler requirements
- Participants must be 14 years of age or older.
- Participants must know how to swim.
- Hamilton County’s mask mandate remains in effect. Masks are required for this program.
Outdoor Chattanooga and the National Park Service reserve the right to cancel a trip at any time at their discretion due to weather or water conditions. Participants will be notified as soon as possible if there is a cancelation. Rain date is April 17.
To cancel a reservation for any reason, do so with a minimum of 24 hours’ notice by calling Outdoor Chattanooga at 423-643-6888.