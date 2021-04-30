A 14-year-old male former Chattanooga Valley Middle School student is being held at a regional youth detention facility after being arrested and charged with possession of a firearm at Chattanooga Valley Middle School (CVMS) and Ridgeland High School (RHS) on Wednesday, April 28.
According to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson:
The juvenile was booked and charged with possession of a firearm under age 18, possession of a firearm on school property and terroristic threats. The terroristic threat charge stems from a statement the juvenile made about a school administrator.
The investigation revealed that the student brought the handgun to CVMS April 28. After the school day concluded, the student rode a school bus to RHS for an after school activity.
At about 4 p.m. a CVMS administrator was alerted that the student possessed a handgun. The CVMS administrator telephoned the RHS administrator to notify the staff of the handgun possession.
A search of the student’s property revealed that he was in possession of a 9mm handgun; the handgun chamber was empty.