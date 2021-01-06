Walker and Catoosa counties’ preliminary totals for the U.S. Senate runoffs gave — as expected — large margins to incumbent Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
In both counties, about 80 percent of the voters choose Perdue and Loeffler over their respective Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
Voter turnout for Walker County was about 55 percent, with 24,175 of the county’s 44,180 registered voters casting ballots. In Catoosa County, voter turnout was about 60 percent, with 27,805 of the county’s 46,767 registers voter casting ballots.
In Walker County, the preliminary vote tallies were:
- Perdue – 19,250 votes (79.75%); Ossoff – 4,887 (20.25%)
- Loeffler – 19,274 (79.9%); Warnock – 4,849 (20.1%)
In Catoosa County, the preliminary vote tallies were:
- Perdue - 21,743 votes (78.36%); Ossoff - 6,004 (21.64%)
- Loeffler - 21,778 (78.46%); Warnock – 5,979 (21.54%)