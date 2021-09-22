A park ranger will conduct a 30-minute children’s program about music during the Civil War next month at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center.
The program Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. will focus on popular songs during the war and their impact on soldiers’ morale, both on and off the battlefield.
The program will also be conducted on the park’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/chickamauganps) and the park’s YouTube page (www.youtube.com/chchnps).
Songs written during the war were often adopted by soldiers as personal anthems with their upbeat melodies and patriotic themes. In exploring these songs, children will learn about the origins of music in the Civil War and have an opportunity to write their own battle song using familiar tunes with their own original lyrics.
This is the third of four Junior Ranger Series programs this year. Children who participate in three of these programs will earn a special Junior Ranger award.
For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.