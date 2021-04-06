On Saturday, April 17, at 2 p.m., a park ranger will conduct a 30-minute virtual children’s program about the natural resources within Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and their relationship to the park’s history.
In addition to its rich historical and cultural significance, the park also hosts a diverse ecosystem of plants specific to the Tennessee Valley. In identifying some of these plants, children can appreciate the unique elements of their natural environment and understand more of the nature in their back yards.
This is the second of four Junior Ranger Series programs this year. Children who participate in three of these programs will earn a special Junior Ranger award. The program will be conducted on the park’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/chickamauganps) and the park’s YouTube Channel (www.youtube.com/chchnps). Instructions on accessing an Audio Described version of the program will be provided on the park’s social media platforms as well.
For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.