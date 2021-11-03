On Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park invites kids (and inquisitive adults) to a special 30-minute Junior Ranger program to design their own American Indian rattles.
This program will take place inside Point Park, atop Lookout Mountain.
Please meet the park ranger just inside the park entrance gate.
There is a $10 per person entry fee for all adults, ages 16 and older; children, ages 15 and younger enter for free.
Music is a motivator, a calming agent, a war-cry, a reminder of times gone by, as well as a catalyst for various other emotional connections for people. This has rung true through the centuries, especially for the indigenous people who occupied this area before us.
For the Cherokee, music was instrumental in religious and ceremonial practices. Drums, bells, pipes, and rattles were some of the physical instruments used during these ceremonies.
During this program, potential Junior Rangers will construct a rattle reminiscent to those used by the Cherokee and other American Indian populations. All needed craft items will be provided by the park.
For visitors who are unable to make the physical program, it will also be available on the park’s Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, and the multimedia section of the park website.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.