June was a very busy month for the Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. (WCAAHAA). We began the month with the launching of our fundraising campaign for the Walker County African American Memorial Park. This is a multicultural community park that will be located on West Villanow Street in LaFayette. We welcome the participation of the community. They may honor a loved one, church, business, veteran, etc. We have memorial items such as bricks, $100, and granite pavers, $500, and other donation levels. The proposed 4’ x 10’ granite monuments will highlight the accomplishments of African Americans of Walker County. To bring this park to reality, WCAAHAA has to raise $300,000.
Also, on June 25th, WCAAHAA held Walker County’s first Gospel Jubilee at LaFayette First Baptist Church, Lead Pastor Derrick Fielder. Pastor Marcellus Barnes and the Voices of Triumph gave a superb performance. Additional outstanding groups were Ringgold’s Mt. Peria Missionary Baptist Church’s Male Chorus directed by Deacon Jessie Thornton; LaFayette’s Cove Road Church of God’s choir directed by Mr. Jason O’Neal; the Suttles Family Septet directed by Ms. Lugenia Suttles; LaFayette First Baptist Church’s Praise and Worship Team directed by Pastor Jason Arrowood, and WCAAHAA’s newly formed Walker County Jubilee Choir under the direction of Dr. Kisha Caldwell-Thomas, Ed. D. The event was attended by appropriately 250 folks from Tennessee and Georgia. Proceeds will benefit the Walker County African American Memorial Park.