CHI Memorial Foundation, the fundraising arm of CHI Memorial, announces Jake Johnson will serve as the director of development and major gifts.
Johnson will work to advance major gifts by partnering with foundations, community leaders, and individual donors.
“We are very excited to have Jake join the team at CHI Memorial Foundation,” said Jennifer Nicely, CHI Memorial Foundation president. “His experience is a perfect compliment to our fundraising efforts, including an upcoming capital campaign to help fund the new hospital planned for Northwest Georgia and efforts to develop the new Stroke and Neuroscience Center at CHI Memorial.”
A native of Ringgold, Jake brings nearly 10 years of fundraising experience to CHI Memorial. Most recently, he served as a director of development for the American Heart Association (AHA) where he led annual campaigns in Chattanooga and Northwest Georgia.
Before his time at AHA, Jake was a senior consultant at Pennington & Company and worked extensively to conduct feasibility studies and develop and manage capital campaigns. He has raised nearly $12M dollars during his career.
To learn more about the CHI Memorial Foundation, call 423-495-4438, or visit memorial.org/foundation.