John Deffenbaugh, who represented Georgia House District 1 from 2013-18, is again seeking the post.
Deffenbaugh, a Lookout Mountain resident, said, “I am announcing my candidacy for the position of Georgia State House of Representatives District One, which includes Dade and Walker counties. It has been my honor and privilege to represent the citizens of these counties to the best of my abilities. I have earnestly sought to develop relationships with the leadership, including the Senate, the governor, and with many of the members of the House.
“My efforts resulted in our counties receiving many benefits, which included ones for the I-59 bridge, the reworking of highway intersections, and additional financing for school security, assisting many veterans, and having a resolution sent to the U.S. Congress and the president to support the members of the armed forces requesting an extension of time to support and repair the mental and physical health of those serving before being discharged. Also, I have been involved in helping to reduce the recidivism rate to less than 5% in Walker State Prison, saving the state many dollars. It has been rewarding to help constituents navigate their needs in dealing with many state issues. I wish also to preserve our leadership position in the state that I worked hard to develop.”