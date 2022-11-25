The unemployment rate across Northwest Georgia saw a rare increase in October compared to the previous month, with some area counties returning to the point they were at a year earlier.
It mirrored the increase in first-time jobless claims for the month posted last year. Thursday’s (Nov. 24) report from the state Department of Labor shows:
♦ Floyd is 3.2%, up from 2.5% in September and the same as in October 2021.
♦ Bartow is 2.9%, up a half-point from September but also matching the percentage from a year earlier.
♦ Gordon is 2.8%, the lowest in the region last month but still higher than 2.2% in September. It also was slightly higher than the 2.7% from the previous October.
♦ Polk is 3.1%, again a half-point over the previous month but 0.1 lower than October 2021.
♦ Chattooga is the region’s highest at 3.9%, up from September but equal to the previous October.
“Job seekers have continued to experience a favorable hiring environment across multiple job sectors, despite a slight uptick in unemployment rates,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “As we prepare for peak holiday hiring, we encourage job seekers to take advantage of the many employment opportunities, both full-time and part-time, available across Georgia.”
Butler is beginning his final month as state labor commissioner as he didn’t seek a new term. State Sen. Bruce Thompson, a Republican from White in Bartow County, won the post in the November general election and takes office in January.
A check Thursday morning (Nov. 24) at local job sites showed 99 positions available on the Rome Floyd Chamber page, one of the lower numbers seen in recent months. Hiring are area universities, governments, industrial and hospitality. The Cartersville-Bartow Chamber showed 27 openings The labor department had 687 “active job listings” in Rome/Floyd last month with the same total from Cartersville.
A quick look at October job updates shows:
Rome/Floyd
♦ The labor force increased by 119 and ended the month with 43,888. That number is down 27 when compared to October 2021.
♦ Rome finished the month with 42,502 employed residents. That number decreased by 165 over the month and rose 14 when compared to the same time a year ago.
♦ Rome ended October with 42,700 jobs. That number increased by 100 from September to October and went up by 1,100 when compared to this time last year.
♦ The number of unemployment claims went up by 1% in October and 20% vs. October 2021.
Bartow County
♦ The labor force went up in October by 253 to 52,802. That number rose by 1,238 over the year.
♦ The county ended October with 51,281 employed residents. That number was down 30 over the month and rose 1,225 over the year.
♦ Initial claims for unemployment were up 7% in October. When compared to last October, claims were up about 22%