The Jimmy Simpson Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing care and outreach for brain-injured adults and their families, has launched a new website to spread awareness and education about long-term care services for adults facing life-changing brain-injury.
The website is a key component in a five year plan to raise $9 million to expand Safehaven into a new state-of-the-art home care facility for brain-injury patients serving the Chattanooga region.
The new website, which was launched Aug. 28 contains information on the history of the Jimmy Simpson Foundation and Safehaven’s long-term care services, as well as serve as a place to come for support in the form of the Northwest Georgia Brain Injury Support Group.
“This website will give our community a look into the day-to-day at Safehaven and help them understand the scope of the work we’re doing here,” said Vickie Hodge, CEO. “We offer physical, social and emotional support for brain injury patients and their families, and we want the world to know what we have to offer. This website will help us spread the word.”
Included in the information available on the new website is a sidebar dedicated to statistics about the organization’s volunteers and donations.
The Jimmy Simpson Foundation is currently running a capital campaign to raise funds for a new facility for Safehaven. To date, the campaign has raised $200,000 to go toward the building.
“With this information readily available, our audience can easily see the impact of their contributions -- both financially and as volunteers,” Hodge said.
The new website can be viewed at https://www.safehavenjsf.org.
About the foundation
The Jimmy Simpson Foundation is dedicated to providing the best quality care for the brain injury community. It was founded as a 501c3 organization by Carol Simpson after her husband, Jimmy, suffered an anoxic brain injury as a result from a fall out of a hospital bed after surgery. While searching for long term placement for Jimmy, it was difficult to find an environment that fostered individuality as well as provided a safe home environment. As with many non-profit organizations, the family saw a need within the brain injury community and stepped up to meet that need. More information is available at https://www.safehavenjsf.org or by calling 706-438-8662.