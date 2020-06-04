The Jimmy Simpson Foundation, a nonprofit organization serving the Chattanooga and North Georgia area brain injury community, announced that it has partnered with DeKalb MD, an Alabama-based primary care network with clinic locations in Chattanooga, to help reduce healthcare costs and improve convenience for its care-giving team and staff.
“Our new partnership with Dekalb MD will enable us to pass healthcare savings on to our full time and permanent part-time employees,” says Jessica Malone, chief operations officer of the Jimmy Simpson Foundation. “We value our employees and their health, so the partnership with Dekalb MD, a group of clinics that offers affordable medical care for general medical needs, enables us to provide affordable options for our employees to stay healthy.”
The participating DeKalb MD clinics are located on the southside of downtown Chattanooga and on Shallowford Road, making them as convenient as possible for the employees of the Jimmy Simpson Foundation.
“We are very excited to be working with the Dekalb MD team to promote the health of our employees,” Malone said.
The employees at the Jimmy Simpson Foundation will be able to utilize the services of the downtown and Shallowford Road Dekalb MD clinics to receive affordable medical care during a time when health and wellness are at the forefront of everyone’s mind.
About the foundation
The Jimmy Simpson Foundation is dedicated to providing the best quality care for the brain injury community. It was founded as a 501(c)(3) organization by Carol Simpson after her husband, Jimmy, suffered an anoxic brain injury as a result from a fall out of a hospital bed after surgery. While searching for long term placement for him, it was difficult to find an environment that fostered individuality, as well as provided a safe home environment. As with many non-profit organizations, the family saw a need within the brain injury community and stepped up to meet that need. More information is available at https://www.safehavenjsf.org or by calling 706-438-8662.