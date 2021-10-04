The Jimmy Simpson Foundation, which cares for patients with traumatic brain injuries, has introduced new activities.
Since being appointed program administrator in July, Becky Plemmons, RN, has incorporated new activities that provide residents of the foundation’s Safehaven facility with opportunities to learn additional skills that stimulate their brains and help them grow. The Jimmy Simpson Foundation oversees Safehaven.
“Becky has brought new ideas to the table already and has added activities that the residents of Safehaven have never had the opportunity of doing before," Jimmy Simpson Foundation COO Jessica Malone said in a foundation news release. "She’s introduced our residents to cooking activities, for example, where they practice putting kabobs on skewers for grilling out, making pizza, and even cooking fajitas and quesadillas.
"Activities like these allow our residents to grow and learn skills that challenge them, so we are thrilled about this opportunity to stimulate their growth,” she said.
Residents participate in 30 hours of fun and educational activities weekly to benefit them socially and to help build their independence.
“We believe that everyone has the right to a high quality of life, regardless of their mental or physical capabilities. Becky, along with our Safehaven clinical team, is adapting activities for our residents’ personalities and needs, and she has truly taken our mission to heart," Malone explained.
"Our residents have had the opportunity to go on fishing excursions, and several weeks ago, they celebrated National Water Balloon Day by pelting our staff with water balloons. They are having a blast, and it warms my heart to see the smiles on their faces,” said Malone.
The Jimmy Simpson Foundation is raising funds through its capital campaign, Foundations for the Future, to expand Safehaven from 12 to 18 beds to accommodate traumatic brain-injured and ventilator-dependent individuals in the Chattanooga area. The expanded facility will grow to approximately 31,000 square feet, with 28,000 of that space dedicated to direct services.
To donate and learn more about the services offered by the Jimmy Simpson Foundation, visit https://safehavenjsf.org/2021-shooting-clays-tournament-registration/.