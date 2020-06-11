When the votes were all in after the June 9 general primary, District 1 Catoosa County Commissioner Jeff Long got a surprise he didn’t expect. His opponent, Ben Scott, called to concede the race and congratulate him on his win.
“You just don’t see something like that in this day,” says Long. “It meant a lot to me. I would have done the same thing for Ben if I had lost. We had a good talk.”
Long said he appreciates everyone who voted for him and everyone who worked on his campaign. “Three people who helped worked all night after the election taking up signs.”
“This was a historic race,” says Long. “Nothing was normal from qualifying day on.”
Long says that just about the time candidates thought campaigning was wrapping up, the date of the election was extended. “That meant extending the time my billboards stayed up, my commercials ran. It was more time and expense.”
When the tornado hit in April, Long says many of his signs were lost and he and supporters had to go out and replace them.
“I appreciate citizens having confidence in me. It was nice to see a great turnout. People talk about term limits -- elections are how people impose term limits. If they don’t like the job you’re doing they vote you out.”
About Jeff Long
Age: 58 years old (born March 30, 1962)
Has lived in Catoosa County for 25 years
Member of NRA, American Public Works Association, Elizabeth Terrace Baptist Church
Currently director of Public Works for the city of Fort Oglethorpe and has more than 300 hours of supervisory training and more than 1,000 hours of combined fire service training and education.
Served for 22 years as a volunteer firefighter, worked in parks and recreation supporting youth for 25 years, and for the past 28 years has worked in public works.
During his campaign for re-election he said:
“If elected, I would strive to keep our taxes low. I will continue to provide for excellent public safety in Catoosa County through support of our sheriff and our fire department. I will focus on improving the quality of transportation in our growing community by focusing on providing funding for repairing and resurfacing of county roads. I will support economic development efforts with the goal of providing jobs through attracting new manufacturing/industrial projects and supporting existing local businesses.”
“I feel the TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) can be an invaluable funding source for local road repairs and resurfacing neighborhood roads. The county roads currently are on an approximately 50 year resurfacing cycle. The TSPLOST would have lowered this to approximately 20-year cycle. This tax would allow for us to keep our property tax rate one of the lowest in the state of Georgia. This tax would allow us to capture funding for our local roads by people who are coming into Catoosa County to shop but do not live in Catoosa County. I would like to see the county build up a reserve of funds in the general fund to supplement road paving and repairs.”