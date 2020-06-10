After what has been one of the most unusual elections in recent history, everything stayed pretty much the same. Incumbents won their races and will serve another term.
One local race is still undetermined: There will be a runoff in the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners District 3 race between incumbent Jim Cutler and challenger Vanita Hullander.
The presidential preference and general primaries were combined this year due to COVID-19. The date of the primaries was changed due to COVID-19. Candidates could not campaign door-to-door due to COVID-19. Voters were urged to choose absentee ballots over in-person voting due to COVID-19. On final election day, poll workers wore masks and sanitized voter cards and pens after each use -- because of COVID-19.
Campaigns turned to mailings, billboards, social media and phone calls to a dizzying degree. Campaign literature filled people’s mailboxes day after day and poked fun at and made accusations against opponents.
Some literature was sent out by organizations like Majority Makers Inc. without the knowledge of candidates. Rep. Dewayne Hill says he was unaware of who was sending out literature portraying him as someone who could put America back to work and stop U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former candidate for governor of Georgia Stacy Abrams in their tracks. Hill said he was also unaware that someone was running commercials on his behalf on the three major television stations in the area.
Candidates posted pictures of themselves with various well-known local and state leaders. They planted signs along roadways and in supporters’ yards. Some candidates hired companies to make phone calls for them, asking for votes.
There were also candidate forums sponsored and conducted by the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce, the Georgia Transparency Coalition, the Georgia Republican Assembly, local newspapers and others, during which candidates had the opportunity to respond to identical questions.
As if the health crisis and intense campaigning weren’t enough, voters also used a new voting system this year. While problems with the machines were reported other places in the state, Catoosa County Elections Board chairman Rickey Kittle said in a Facebook post that everything went smoothly in Catoosa County.
Kittle also said the turnout for this primary set a record, in terms of absentee voting, early voting and total votes cast. In countywide races, about 24.3 percent of Catoosa County’s 43,802 qualified voters cast ballots.
Here are the results of contested races in Catoosa County. The only race without an incumbent was that of coroner. We’ll have more information and thoughts from candidates and voters as we gather them.