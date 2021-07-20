The community is invited to attend the fourth annual Butterfly Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Heritage High School at 3960 Poplar Springs Road in Ringgold from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The first Butterfly Festival took place Sept. 2, 2017, as a way to raise money for two scholarship funds dedicated to the memory of 18-year-old Katie Beth Carter of Ringgold.
Katie was killed in an automobile accident on her way from home, back to college at Jacksonville State University (JSU) in Alabama, on Labor Day in 2016.
At this year’s Butterfly Festival there will be live music, local vendors, fun and games for the whole family, as well as a special butterfly release at the end of the event.
The cost is $10 per person, with a $50 maximum per family. Children under age 3 are free.
All proceeds will benefit the Katie Beth Carter Scholarship Fund and the ongoing work of Live & Love Ministries locally and globally.
Live & Love Ministries was founded by Katie Beth’s parents, Jason and Amy Carter, of Ringgold. In the aftermath of their loss, a hashtag began recurring on social media: #liveandlovelikeKB.
As Jason and Amy worked through the unimaginable loss of their kind, sweet-spirited daughter, they determined in their hearts to not let their pain be wasted. Through many tears and much prayer, they decided to carry on the legacy that their daughter left of living and loving so well by establishing Live & Love Ministries in 2017.
A visit to the ministry website will lead you to their mission: to encourage and inspire people to live life to the fullest and to love God and others well.
Over the last four years, Live & Love has provided meals for local families in need, provided Christmas presents for local families in need, supported multiple missionaries, helped provide water to the school campus named after Katie Beth in Nicaragua, provided scholarships to students at Jacksonville State University and Heritage High School, and hosted the community Butterfly Festival event.
Jason and Amy are full-time educators in Catoosa County, so Live & Love is truly a labor of love as they do not benefit financially.
The Butterfly Festival was first created as a way to thank the community for the love and support it offered the Carter family as they grieved, but has since become the primary source of fundraising for the work of Live & Love Ministries. The event is always held on Labor Day weekend as a way to remember and celebrate Katie Beth’s life, with friends and family gathered together and having fun, which their daughter loved to do.