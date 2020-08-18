Several improvements to the COVID-19 Daily Status Report on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) website became effective Aug. 18. These changes are designed to make the dashboard more user-friendly while providing an accurate picture of COVID-19 in Georgia.
The changes to the Daily Status Report include:
Map changes: You are now able to choose the map you would like to view, as well as change the date being viewed. In addition, % PCR positive lab data have been added.
To use the new features:
- Choose ”Cases,” Testing” or “Deaths,” then use the drop-down menu to choose cumulative “Cases,” “Cases per 100K,” ”Deaths,” “Deaths per 100K,” “% Positive,” or data for the ”Last two weeks.” On the map, you can hover or click to find out additional details such as number of deaths, hospitalizations, case rate, etc. Selecting a county will also update the cases over time charts.
- By clicking on the date above the map, you can select a past date to see historic maps, using the current color scale.
- Two maps have been added to reflect percent positive PCR by county: “% Positive Last two weeks,” which reflects the percent positive PCR tests reported through ELR by county during the last two weeks, and "% Positive Overall,” which reflects the cumulative percent positive PCR tests reported through ELR by county.
“COVID-19 Over Time” now has the option to select total PCR tests and percent positive PCR tests.
A link has been added to access Georgia hospital capacity and current COVID-19 hospitalization data at https://covid-hub.gio.georgia.gov/#hospital.
For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.
For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.