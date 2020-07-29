Atlanta – Effective July 28, there will be several improvements to the COVID-19 Daily Status Report on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) website. These changes are designed to make the dashboard more user-friendly while providing an accurate picture of COVID-19 in Georgia.
The changes to the Daily Status Report will include:
Map changes:
- The new color scale is based on the distribution of county-level case counts or rates, outlier values are removed from the scale calculation. The scale will change every four weeks to accommodate increasing or decreasing case counts and maintain distinctions between counties. The scale will be calculated based on the current data at the beginning of each four-week period. DPH will publish historic maps when the scale changes.
- Last two weeks map reflects the number of cases per 100,000 residents in the county reported during the previous two weeks, using 2018 U.S. Census data.
“COVID-19 Over Time” now has the option to select two date options, Date of Onset or Date of Report, and they can also be viewed by county.
“Reported Today” includes cases, deaths, hospitalizations and PCR laboratory tests reported to DPH since the last update.
“Non-Georgia Resident” is now called “Non-GA Resident/Unknown State.” This category represents Non-Georgia residents and cases with unknown residence and may include in- and out-of-state cases.
DPH will regularly review and update features of the dashboard to improve data quality and accuracy.
For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.