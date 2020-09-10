The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced improvements to the COVID-19 Daily Status Report on its website effective Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.
These changes are designed to make the dashboard more user-friendly while providing an accurate picture of COVID-19 in Georgia.
The changes to the Daily Status Report include:
- Statewide summary statistics are now available below COVID-19 by county map.
- “COVID-19 Over Time” now has the option to zoom in on a specific time period by clicking on the graph and using the mouse to zoom in or out.
- Two new graphs show cases by age over time and specifically for children and young adults over time.
- A new graph shows deaths by age and race.
For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.