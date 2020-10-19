Edward Hunter Jr. has been selected to become the next forest supervisor of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest in Georgia.
The Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests encompass nearly 867,000 acres across 26 counties in North and Central Georgia with the supervisor’s office located in Gainesville, Ga.
“The Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests are swiftly becoming a primary destination for many. Balancing the needs of the land with those of the public we serve will be my guiding star,” Hunter said. “I look forward to working with our many stakeholders to ensure these lands are enjoyed by all for years to come.”
Hunter has served as the acting forest supervisor for the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests since April. Prior to that assignment, he served as the staff assistant to the regional forester for the Southern Region for more than three years.
Hunter began his career with the Forest Service in 1998 on the Spanish Fork Ranger District, Spanish Fork, Utah, under the Student Temporary Employment Program. His first permanent assignment was as a forester trainee on the Bankhead Ranger District in Double Springs, Ala., in 2004. Hunter has since served as a sales layout forester, supervisory forester, deputy district ranger and district ranger, all in the Southern Region.
In addition to numerous roles in the region, Hunter has also previously served as acting forest supervisor for the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests in 2015 before working for the Pacific Southwest Region as acting deputy regional forester of Operations in 2018.
“Edward brings a wealth of leadership experience to the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest,” said Ken Arney, regional forester for the Southern Region. “He’s a natural collaborator, strategic thinker and problem solver, and we’re looking forward to his continued leadership of the forest.”
A native of Monroe, La., Hunter earned a Bachelor of Science in forest resources from Tuskegee University and the University of Florida in 2001 and earned a Master of Science in environmental sciences (water quality emphasis) from Tuskegee University in 2004.
Hunter assumes the new role in Gainesville Oct. 25.