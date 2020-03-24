Hundreds of dollars worth of tools were recently stolen during burglary of a Catoosa County home, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on Parkwood Drive in Rossville sometime between March 9-13.
The victim told police he returned to the home to find that someone had broken in and taken several items.
Deputies interview neighbors who claimed they hadn’t seen anyone at the residence; however, two neighbors did report seeing two older model Jeeps frequenting the lot next door, reports show.
Later, the victim discovered an apparent trail between his the back of his property and the lot next door. It also appeared that vehicles had been cutting through this trail.
A sander saw, screws, and several hand tools were stolen during the incident, reports show.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Johnny Cunningham with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.