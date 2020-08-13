The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners will feature a new member come January 2021. Vanita Hullander won the primary runoff on Aug. 11 against incumbent Jim Cutler, 1028 to 949, for the District 3 seat on the board. Hullander faces no opposition in November.
Hullander is currently serving her 24th and last year as county coroner, an elected office. Cutler is serving his third term as District 3 commissioner.
District 3 includes most of Ringgold and all of Graysville. Of the 1,977 votes that were cast, 853 were cast on election day, 706 during the advance voting period and 435 by absentee ballot. A total of 11,311 residents in the district are registered to vote.
“After the election,” says Hullander, “someone called and congratulated me on how hard I’d worked on the campaign. I said, ‘No, everyone worked hard.’ So many people were pulling for me and working together on this campaign.”
Hullander says one of her top priorities once in office is the problem with the railroad crossing in Graysville where trains hold up traffic for over an hour at a time.
“It’s dangerous and inconvenient,” says Hullander. “It needs to be corrected but a tax is not the solution.”
An effort to pass a 1% TSPLOST tax in 2019 failed.
Instead, says Hullander, the county should hire a professional grant writer and seek grants to pay for a proposed bridge that would let traffic, including emergency vehicles, travel without waiting for trains to pass. “There are federal grants and CSX grants we can apply for,” Hullander says.
“Every situation in life is doable,” says Hullander. “If enough people in our county put their heads together with the commissioners, we can come up with solutions to the Graysville train problem, our infrastructure problems and anything else we have to deal with.”