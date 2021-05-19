Reflecting on a recent meeting, there are many answers to the question. All of them may be best: those who show up, those who share principals, those who want to work, those who hold a vision, those known and unknown, all who want to improve their own quality of citizenship and grow as leaders. What is your answer?
To name a few in one part of the hole, congratulations to all those elected at a recent convention held in April in Walker County: Todd Noblitt, chairman; Bill Browne, first vice chair; Tina Groce, second vice chair; Mary Beth Smith, treasurer; and Cheri Noblitt, secretary.
These elections followed a wave of others voted as chairs of their home precincts: Bill Buoni, Tina Painter, Dale Powell, Bo McDaniel, Beth Warren, Mike Nowlin, Miriam Hammond, Vikki Mills, Tony Love, Randy Pittman and four or five others who have already "committed" to take responsibility. This is yet another answer to the first question above.
As a result of responsible citizenship, plans are being developed to find and support super candidates at the local, state and national levels. Plans also include fundraising, informative and fun monthly meetings (third Tuesday of the month at the Chickamauga Library at 6:30 p.m.), the just past Patriots' Day, the upcoming Freedom Festival, Veteran's Day or night, 911 Memorial, event honoring all First Responders, responding to local charities, engaging with other helpful and necessary community organizations, and ways to get other caring citizens to get out to vote.
So maybe the answers to the question above could include including people who have varying views on different issues and who are still willing to work together in positive ways to ensure peace and survival.
The party begins when we have fun, joy and delight as we work together to accomplish common goals. Photos included a few people just arriving at the first formal meeting of some already assuming leadership roles.
Those who agree are invited to the Party.