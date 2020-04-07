As the country navigates the impact of COVID-19, GE Appliances and the Roper Corp. want to thank their employees across America who are dedicated in their efforts to ensure people have appliances.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on every home – including the homes of employees and their families. Production workers come to the company's manufacturing facilities each day where they build appliances that ensure American households can continue to safely store foods and medicines, make meals for their families and eliminate germs on their clothes and dishes at a time when it is needed most.
As a show of gratitude, the company is rolling out appreciation pay of $2 additional per hour to hourly production employees. The additional pay is GE's way of thanking employees for their efforts during this challenging time.
"We continue to be dedicated to protecting the health and safety of our employees and have implemented new procedures to promote a safe environment," according to a GE news release.
"GE Appliances and the Roper Corp. has implemented no-touch temperature screenings, adjusted production lines for social distancing, installed barriers between workstations, and enhanced cleaning and sanitizations efforts across facility and in bathrooms," the news release said. "Our safety precautions are dynamic, and we continue to take additional measures as we hear feedback from employees."
According to the news release, "The health and safety of our employees comes first. We are grateful to our production teams for the work they do."