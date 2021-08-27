Staff at CHI Memorial, Erlanger Health System and Parkridge Health System will no longer administer COVID-19 tests in the emergency room to patients with non-emergent symptoms, such as runny nose, persistent cough or change in taste or smell.
The change will provide emergency room staff more time to care for the increasing number of patients with medical emergencies, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, stroke symptoms or other conditions that require urgent medical attention, according to a joint news release from the hospitals. The hospitals will only test patients in the emergency room with more significant symptoms that would require hospitalization, such as worsening shortness of breath.
Those with mild symptoms, who seeks COVID-19 testing, and those seeking information on vaccinations are urged to visit the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District website's at https://nwgapublichealth.org/ for information on testing site locations and vaccine clinics.