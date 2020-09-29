In an effort to increase knowledge and support self-care for those working with individuals who are facing the end of life, the Book of Life Conference will bring together professionals across clergy and the healthcare industry to discuss topics like living with grief and helping those making end-of-life decisions. The conference will be virtual and will be hosted on three consecutive Thursdays, Oct. 15, 22 and 29, on Zoom.
Speakers at the Book of Life Conference:
- Susan Latta, director of grief counseling at Hospice of Chattanooga
- David Achata, ICF certified executive coach;
- Shewanee D. Howard-Baptiste, Ph.D., associate professor and interim program director for the Master of Public Health at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga;
- Katherlyn Geter, executive director, Purpose Point Community Health Center and Hamilton County commissioner District 5;
- Gloria Dubose, director of community outreach at the Bethlehem Center;
- Rev. Ternae Jordan, senior pastor at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church;
- Paulo Hutson, LatinX outreach consultant at Cempa Community Care;
- Bill Davis, professor of Philosophy at Covenant College and author of Departing in Peace: Biblical Decision-Making at the End of Life.
“The Book of Life Conference was created three years ago to come alongside clergy, medical and community professionals who care for others in end-of-life scenarios. This unique annual event is an opportunity for those of us who work with individuals facing the end of life to come together, learn, and get support,” said Dr. Greg Phelps, chief medical officer at Hospice of Chattanooga and Alleo Health System, one of the event’s organizers.
"We face tough, heartbreaking moments every day. Beyond the educational aspect of hearing from these professionals in our field, the conference also offers a support system,” Dr. Phelps added.
Founding sponsors for the conference are the Chattanooga Association for Clinical Pastoral Care, CHI Memorial, St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, Hospice of Chattanooga and Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability.
“When we bring together the knowledge from clergy, healthcare professionals and community outreach organizations, we hear perspectives that can help us serve our communities even better,” said Dr. Phelps.
The conference is free but does require registration. Registration information can be found at https://www.bookoflifechattanooga.org/.
About Hospice of Chattanooga
Founded in 1980, Hospice of Chattanooga offers a variety of family-focused services that seek to meet the medical, emotional and spiritual needs of patients during their end-of-life journey, and to support their loved ones through the process and beyond. Chattanooga’s first and longest-running hospice organization also offers palliative care services for the chronically ill who are not facing a terminal diagnosis and special programs for children facing life-limiting illnesses. Hospice of Chattanooga serves patients and families in Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina. More information is available at www.hospiceofchattanooga.org or by calling 423-892-4289.