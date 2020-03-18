Hospice of Chattanooga has enacted new safety protocols for patients who are receiving hospice care while homebound or in a facility. These protocols will minimize the risk of exposure and ensure the safety of patients.
“We have created these plans in response to the public concern about COVID-19,” says Dr. Greg Phelps, chief medical officer at Alleo Health, the parent company of Hospice of Chattanooga. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and industry best practices have been influences on our implementation of these processes.”
Hospice of Chattanooga has decreased visits for stable patients and emphasized that all staff will use disposable scrubs and shoe covers, as well as on-going sanitation of all equipment used.
During this time, volunteer interactions with patients will be limited, and members of the Hospice of Chattanooga staff will have their health monitored and will be encouraged to avoid highly populated areas.
“The first priority of Hospice of Chattanooga is the care and safety of our patients,” says Tracy L. Wood, president and chief executive officer of Hospice of Chattanooga. “We believe that we have a responsibility to take all the strides we can to protect our staff and patients, as well as working to limit the spread of COVID-19. Because we don’t know what the next few days and weeks look like with the pandemic, we want to exercise extreme care protocol and act out of caution to reduce the risk of exposure.”
About Hospice of Chattanooga
Founded in 1980, Hospice of Chattanooga offers a variety of family-focused services that seek to meet the medical, emotional and spiritual needs of patients during their end-of-life journey, and to support their loved ones through the process and beyond. Chattanooga’s first and longest-running hospice organization also offers palliative care services for the chronically ill and special programs for children facing life-limiting illnesses. Hospice of Chattanooga serves patients and families in Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina.
