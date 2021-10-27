The Fort Oglethorpe Veteran and Citizen Council, City of Fort Oglethorpe and the Museum of Flight invite everyone to join them in Fort Oglethorpe for the region’s first-ever “Honoring Those Who Serve” parade and festival on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The parade begins at 10:30 am from Big Lots (old Kmart parking lot) with a T28 Trojan vintage aircraft flyover. Parade entrants include military vehicles, JROTC cadets, Corvette car club, antique cars, individual and corporate floats and the Catoosa Saddle Club riding to represent every branch of service. The parade will be the first one traveling down the refurbished LaFayette Road with its new design and sidewalks.
Following the parade the festivities move to Barnhardt Circle’s polo field, where a second T28 Trojan flyover will happen at 11:30 a.m.
You can get a head start on your holiday shopping with these arts and crafts vendors: Buff City Soap, Cathy’s Creations, Cecil’s Wood Toys, Classic Wood Work & Design, Choo Choo Forge, Dish Art Creations, Face Painting by Deb, Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe, L & L’s Creative Blessings, Mud Hoe Pottery, The Post General Store, Ro’s Jams and Jellies, Scentsy Products, Sheer Star Creations, 611 Freedom Wood Works, and Tootie’s Treasures.
Food vendors include Eleanor’s Diner, TN Rebel BBQ, The Kettlecorn Man and The Hangout.
Live music throughout the day and the popular party band “The Beaters” take the stage at 3:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at dark. Free parking and free 6th Cavalry Museum admissions make this first-ever event a fun-filled day for the entire family.