The past two years have been challenging for the U.S. military and all first responders. They have been called upon to go above and beyond time and time again. It seems only fitting to honor and celebrate them with an all-out parade, festival and fireworks.
That’s exactly what’s in the works in Fort Oglethorpe. An all-day festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6, beginning with a 10:30 a.m. parade honoring U.S. military personnel and veterans, firefighters, police officers and other first responders, as well as those from the medical and other fields, and culminating with fireworks around 6 p.m.
In between those hours, the public is invited to enjoy music, food and craft vendors, a car show, and more.
The Beaters will perform an eclectic range of fun music live at 4 p.m.
Military vehicles will be available for children to experience hands-on and it’s Free Museum Saturday at the 6th Cavalry Museum.
The theme of the event, sponsored and planned by Fort Oglethorpe Veteran and Citizen Council and the city of Fort Oglethorpe, is “Honoring Those Who Serve.”
“The parade will be unique,” said City Council member Paula Stinnett, who is also the founder of Honor Park: A Tribute to Those Who Serve, located in Fort Oglethorpe. “It’s just before Veterans Day and will honor those who serve and have served in the military first. But like Honor Park, it will also honor all first responders who serve our community, from those who protect us and help us to many others, including teachers.”
“This will be a great chance for our community to get together, have fun and show their appreciation for all the people who have worked so hard over the past one and a half challenging years,” Stinnett said.
The parade will be the first one traveling down the refurbished Lafayette Road with its new design and sidewalks.
The festival will take place at the polo field on Barnhardt Circle.