Pavement failures that have appeared during the repaving of Hog Jowl Road will be repaired before road work is completed.
Walker County government awarded the contract to Talley Construction for all roads on the 2020 project list.
"It's basically the same issue that occurred on South Dicks Creek Road last year," said Joe Legge, Walker County public relations director. "Some of the virgin asphalt hasn't had enough time to cure to handle the weight of 35 to 40 trucks hauling 90 to 110 loads of asphalt a day.
"The contractor will go back and repair it before the final coat is laid on the road," he explained. "They are only on their first layer of asphalt right now."
Talley will work on Hog Jowl throughout June, but the company has until Aug. 31 to complete the entire project list, Legge said.
The projects list includes:
- Hog Jowl Road (11.3 miles in the Pigeon Mountain area)
- E. Armuchee Road (7.1 miles in the Armuchee Valley area)
- Chattanooga Valley Road (5 miles in the Flintstone/Chattanooga Valley area)
- Old Bethel Road (4 miles in the Chickamauga area)
- Happy Valley Road from Dry Valley Road to James Street (4.00 miles in the Rossville area)
- Long Hollow Road (2.3 miles in the Rock Spring area)
- Ringgold Road Phase 2 (2.3 miles in the Rock Spring area).
Roger Talley at Talley Construction could not be reached for comment.