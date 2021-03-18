Adam Ware, director of the Bandy Heritage Center at Dalton College, will be the featured guest on the Thursday, March 25, episode of "Beverly's Historical Moments" television show on UCTV at 7 p.m.
Ware, who holds a Ph.D., will discuss the center's goals, research opportunities and how the public may store historical and family ancestry items at the center. The Bandy Heritage Center is the official repository of the Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association (WCAAHAA) and the Walker County Historical Society.
This show is sponsored by the Theodore Roosevelt and Cathene Mitchell Memorial Fund.
Viewers may call during the show's live productions to ask questions and make comments.
Beverly's Historical Moments television show airs live the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. on UCTV265/195, Fort Oglethorpe. The show is a production of WCAAHAA Inc. with by Beverly C. Foster.
Shows are in continuous rerun and viewing at uctv265.com and https://www.facebook.com/uctvlive/.