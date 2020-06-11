Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Chairman Steven Henry had two opponents during the general primary that culminated on June 9. He won a shot at another four-year term with 62% of the vote. He’ll face a Democratic opponent, Ernest Pursley, in November.
“Before the election,” says Henry, “my goal was to be a humble winner or a gracious loser.”
“This was a crazy election,” Henry says. “Timing is important when you’re campaigning. You want your mailers and commercials to run based on things like when early voting starts, Saturday voting, election day. That changed at the last minute this year. Then there was COVID and the tornado.”
Henry says the main funding for his campaign came from a Gospel concert he hosted and sold tables for. “I wanted to do something different that would be fun for people. I charged $800 for a table of eight people. We had 350 people attend.”
Henry says family members were his main campaign workers, putting out signs, preparing mailings and helping with phone calls.
“I’m honored to have so many people trust me. I’ve built a lot of good relationships with people through my work and as chairman of the commission. I think people recognize me as an ethical businessperson.”
“I love this county,” says Henry.
About Steven Henry
Age: 48 years old (born on July 6, 1971)
Lifelong resident of Catoosa County
Member of New Liberty Baptist Church for more than 12 twelve years, St. Jude Rodeo, Board of Director Chamber of Commerce, Association of County Commissioners of Georgia, National Association of County Commissioners and on the Board of the College and Career Academy
Chairman of the county Board of Commissioners since 2017; 1989 graduate of Ringgold High School; in 1996 started Steven M. Henry Construction, LLC.
During his campaign for re-election he said:
“I believe that one of the biggest challenges is preparing for the future instead of being blindsided by it ... while maintaining a low tax base. One of my future goals is to work closely with the school board to finish the College & Career Academy to provide better opportunities for our young citizens.”
“Personally I did support the TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax). I felt like a penny sales tax is a fair form of taxation, especially due to the fact a high percentage of our shoppers are from Tennessee.”
“I have no plans of raising property taxes. … We have lowered the millage rate for the past three years in a row. Catoosa County is the fifth lowest out of 159 counties in State of Georgia. We will continue to pay for road improvements through the SPLOST that is currently established and out of the regular budget. The TSPLOST would have allowed us to do more projects.”