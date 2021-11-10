A recount of Ringgold’s city council election votes Tuesday, Nov. 9, revealed no changes, which means Earl Henderson is the city’s newest council member.
Henderson won by just three votes, 220-217, over council member Randall Franks.
“Thank you neighbors for many years of support and encouragement,” Franks said after the recount. “I look forward to finishing up a few specific projects before the end of the year. It’s been an amazing 12 and 1/2 years in which we have accomplished so much for Ringgold residents and businesses.”
Franks, 56, an actor and entertainer, was elected to office in July 2009 to fill the seat vacated when Vice Mayor Tom Clark died. He was re-elected in November that year and started his first full term in office in January 2010.
Earl Henderson, 62, is a former council member, serving 2014-17. The Ringgold High School graduate retired from a career at the local Advance Auto Parts after 25 years and has spent the past two years as a school bus driver for Catoosa County Public Schools.
Two council seats were up for grabs, with three people running and the top two voter-getters being the winners.
Incumbent Kelly Bomar, 41, easily retained his seat with 287 votes. Bomar took office in January 2018. He has lived in Ringgold all his life. The Ringgold High graduate is a music educator at West Side Elementary and has been the percussion coordinator for the Ringgold High School Marching Tiger Band for 14 years.
Ringgold Mayor Nick Millwood, after the recount, said, “I’d like to formally congratulate Earl Henderson and Kelly Bomar. The recount is done, and the results remain unchanged. They will both be sworn in after the first of the year. I thought all three men ran a good race. All the best to Randall. I’m sure he will continue to serve the community in a variety of ways. Thank you all who vote in our elections.”
Don Stilwell is editor for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.