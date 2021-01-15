Healthy Foundations will hold a Zoom meeting Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 5:30 p.m. Leaders from the organization will be discussing the types of positions that will be hired and how the positions will be phased in over time.
Healthy Foundations plans to build a health/wellness complex on 374 acres it purchased in Walker County. The property is near Gilbert Elementary School in LaFayette. The campus would primarily serve Walker, Catoosa, Chattooga and Dade counties and employ more than 200 people.
Among some of the first positions hired will be those providing support as the build out of the campus occurs, Healthy Foundations said in a news release Friday, Jan. 15. Healthy Foundations will be hiring an array of staff in traditional employment areas of finance, office administration and training. However, it will also be ramping up with the hiring of directors of security, operations and programming.
“All of the early hires will be made to set a strong foundation for organization growth and commitment to the communities they will be serving,” it said in the new release. “With more than 60 positions hired for Centralized Services, Healthy Foundations is projecting an annual payroll of over $9 million for the 166 projected positions.”
The organization also intends to hire 45 people to provide services from the Clinical Department with a payroll projection of more than $3.7 million annually, Healthy Foundation said in the news release. Hiring is slated to begin three months prior to the opening of the campus to allow for staff training.
Healthy Foundations will also be accepting information from vendors regarding products and services. Information about the vendor process will also be shared at the Zoom meeting.
Healthy Foundations President and COO Terry Tucker said, “We are providing great paying jobs with benefits for our team members. Healthy Foundations will not only be making a difference in the lives of those entering our campus for care but also for those caring for them. We know this is a winning combination and we’re excited to begin the hiring process in the coming months.”
As Healthy Foundations continues to move forward with planning efforts, Tucker reiterated a commitment to operating with transparency. “We anticipate studies around environmental and traffic issues to be received in the coming days. As promised, we’ll make this information available on our website as well as on our Facebook page. We know the importance of keeping our promises and intend to do just that.”
Healthy Foundations founder and CEO DeLaine Hunter said, “We intend to be an employer of choice in the region. We know the importance of providing quality care and programs for individuals coming to our campus. Because of this, we will hire bright, talented professionals who are eager to be part of a team that will make a difference in the lives of those they serve. We will be screening applicants and doing background checks to ensure the quality of those we entrust to provide care.”
Health Foundations has said it will focus on have four primary goals: Mind-body-spirit health and wellness; housing stability to make it easier for people to move forward in other areas of their lives and including housing for veterans and for young people aging out of the foster care system; job training, financial literacy and employment; and education for people at all stages of life.
As the organization continues to build momentum and begins the hiring process, leaders noted another very healthy impact from their efforts. “We will be paying a very large amount of payroll taxes,” said Hunter. “These tax dollars will allow local government to continue to meet county needs and attract even more business to the area. In addition, it will allow our employees to reach the goals they have for their families. From buying a home to investing in education for their children, good jobs provide a pathway to stability. We’re excited about what the future holds for the region and appreciate the support we’re receiving from so many.”