Thanks to COVID-19, Healthy Foundations, the organization that has bought 374 acres in Walker County to establish a facility for helping a variety of people — from veterans to young people aging out of the foster care system, as well as people suffering from such things as depression, ADHD and PTSD — will hold its next public meeting online via Zoomentirely via Facebook, on Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m., and not at the Walker County Civic Center as originally planned.
The facility, if built, would serve Walker, Catoosa, Chattooga and Dade counties.
Healthy Foundations officials have said the purpose of the public meeting is to take questions from residents and to help the community better understand the organization. Some residents are upset because the location of the South Burnt Mill Road property is around a mile from Gilbert Elementary School; they are concerned the facility will be serving people who could pose a danger to children.
Healthy Foundations officials have stated they will not be serving sex offenders or those convicted of violent crimes and will conduct background checks on individuals they do serve.
Healthy Foundations has received positive comments from numerous people in positions of authority and influence, including Georgia District 53 Sen. Jeff Mullis and Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield.
The Dec. 9 Zoom meeting will be the last public meeting held this year. Residents are invited to begin submitting questions via Healthy Foundations’ Facebook page on Dec. 3. Answering questions during the virtual meeting on Dec. 9 will be Healthy Foundations president Terry Tucker, Chief Program Officer Dr. Jeff Bailey, and founder and CEO Delaine Hunter.
To log in to the Healthy Foundations Zoom meeting on Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m., go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86394360340. The meeting ID is 863 9436 0340 and the passcode is 423929.
To submit questions in advance, go the Healthy Foundations Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HealthyFoundationsGA.
You can visit Healthy Foundations’ web site at https://healthyfoundationsinc.org.