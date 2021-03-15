Terry Tucker, president and COO of Healthy Foundations, an initiative of North Georgia Healthcare Center, spoke to the Fort Oglethorpe club on Feb. 19.
Healthy Foundations has 400 acres in LaFayette to build a campus dedicated to providing housing, health, education and counseling to lift up those who live in Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker counties who need help and to put them on the road for success and self-sufficiency. Healthy Foundations is not a substance abuse recovery center.
Healthy Foundations is a 501c-3 non-profit and plans to break ground in 2021 with a 3-5 year timetable for completion.