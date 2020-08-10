The Mars On the Air radio theatre presents the second installment of Douglas Adams' absurd and hilarious "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy."
The production's unlikely heroes have escaped earth and have found their way into the Heart of Gold. This one-of-a-kind ship defies reality and probability allowing it to travel at unbelievable speeds.
Aboard this vessel is an array of daring crew members including Trillian, the master physicist; Zaphod, the charismatic socialite; and a whole slew of sentient computers.
Will the heroes achieve the implausible, or will they be just another pair of lost hitchhikers doomed to forever roam?
For more information, call 706-621-2870 or visit online at https://www.bapshows.com/the-mars-theatre-on-air.html