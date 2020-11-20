A new residential development is planned in northern Walker County.
Hagaman Construction recently received approval for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) at the corner of Happy Valley Road and Battlefield Parkway.
"What we're planning here is a nice, walkable community," said Ben Hagaman, president of Hagaman Construction.
Early design plans call for nearly 500 houses to be constructed on the 167 acre property. Amenities include sidewalks, street lights, hiking trails, two multi-purpose fields, a dog park, and a playground and pavilion.
"Although there will be a lot of houses, there's still a lot of green spaces around it," added Hagaman.
The lot size is not to be smaller than 4,800 square feet, and density will not exceed 3.5 units per acre.
The estimated cost of homes to be built in this development will range from the low to mid $200,000 range, potentially topping out in the low $300,000's.
"The big cost of developing now is not in the land, but the infrastructure costs," said Hagaman.
Construction is expected to begin in 2021.