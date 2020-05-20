Two men, during the Catoosa County commissioners’ May 19 meeting, held signs over their heads and demanded the county declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Their brief demonstration took place during the Board of Commissioners’ public comment period, just moments after the board passed a proclamation declaring May 25-31, 2020, as Constitutional Awareness and Celebration Week. The proclamation places special emphasis on gun rights under the Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to bear arms.
The proclamation, read during the Board of Commissioners’ May 19 meeting, “reiterate(s) the support of the Board of Commissioners of the rights and protections afforded to the citizens of Catoosa County under the United States Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Georgia, including but not limited to those guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment.”
But the proclamation falls short of a local group’s efforts earlier this year to make Catoosa a Second Amendment sanctuary.
A spokesman for that group addressed commissioners during a Feb. 4 board meeting. At that meeting resident Ray Blankenship identified himself as administrator of Catoosa County’s Second Amendment Sanctuary Group. He presented a “petition/proposition” basically asking the county to adopt a resolution protecting local gun owners against any new legislation that threatens the right to bear arms.
“I’ve been a resident and law-abiding citizen of Catoosa County for a decade,” Blankenship said at the time. “This is a petition/proposition to make Catoosa County, Georgia, a Second Amendment sanctuary in reference to resist any state or federal legislation that could further restrict constitutional rights of citizens listed under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.”
Second Amendment sanctuaries, also known as gun sanctuaries, refers to states, counties, or cities that adopt laws or resolutions to prohibit or impede the enforcement of gun control measures that are perceived as violations of the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment. Hundreds of counties and cities have passed similar resolutions.
Board Chairman Steven Henry admonished the two men for not adhering to the meeting’s COVID-19 distancing requirement. “We’ve got a six-foot social distance rule. Could ya’ll act adult?” he asked.
The board has been conducting meetings remotely and without public participation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The May 19 meeting was its first return to a meeting that included public participation.
Earlier in the week, the county, in announcing the May 19 meeting, sent out a announcement setting the ground rules: “Catoosa County government continues its phased approach to reopening. The Board of Commissioners' Tuesday, May 19, meeting will be open for public visitation. In accordance with Gov. Brian Kemp's executive orders, social distancing requirements will limit visitation to 25 visitors. Additionally, visitors will be screened for body temperature with a no-contact thermometer. Visitors are advised — but not required — to wear face covering/masks. Coordinated entry into the building will begin at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the public meeting room at the Catoosa County Administration Building at 800 Lafayette St. in Ringgold.”
The Constitutional Awareness and Celebration Week proclamation reads, in its concluding paragraph, “Now, therefore, be it hereby proclaimed, by and on behalf of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, that the week of May 25, 2020, through May 31, 2020, be declared and established as Constitutional Awareness and Celebration Week in Catoosa County in order to (i) recognize the importance of the rights, protections and freedoms granted and afforded to citizens of Catoosa County under the United States Constitution and the State of Georgia Constitution; (ii) recognize the sacrifices made by and military service of citizens of Catoosa County throughout its history in an effort to defend, preserve and protect these rights and freedoms; (iii) reiterate the support of the Board of Commissioners of the rights and protections afforded to the citizens of Catoosa County under the United States Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Georgia, including but not limited to those guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment; and (iv) express opposition of the Board of Commissioners to the passage of any law, statute or regulation designed to unlawfully restrict, erode, minimize or otherwise infringe upon the Constitutional rights and protections guaranteed to citizens of Catoosa County.”
Blankenship also addressed commissioners at the May 19 meeting. He said the Catoosa County’s Second Amendment Sanctuary Group, which organized in January, now has more than 2,200 members.
“There’s been a lot of ups and a lot of downs,” Blankenship said. “I never knew how political (it is) just trying to get something as simple as the Second Amendment, like a proclamation or anything, passed. Politics is crazy. I mean, it is. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s not even with ya’ll, ok. It’s Republican, Democrat, you name it. … It’s even some gun advocacy groups that we’ve had to battle, you know. Every politician that wants to run (for office) says they’re the man or the woman on the Second Amendment.
“I was very happy to see in this proclamation that our veterans were … just showed the gratitude towards them,” he said.
“I was looking for little bit more robust Second Amendment resolution. I’ll be honest with you there. But at the same time I’m blessed to get what we got. Everything is a step by step. …. I’m not stopping here. … I’m wanting to take this to the state level because it’s been really brought to my attention with every county that we’re trying to do this to or in is held up by the state, the preemptive laws that the state brings across to us, to you, that ties your hands. … We can’t get an ordinance because the state won’t let you.”
“Your hands shouldn’t be tied. My hands shouldn’t be tied. I should have the freedom to do what the Constitution allows me to do. I don’t want to go any further than that. I don’t want to break ranks on what we have as far as the Georgia Constitution and what we have as the American Constitution.”
Blankenship said he would “like to unify the people that we have here. … Instead of unifying together, we have just been tearing at each others’ throats. It’s ridiculous. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Joanna Hildreth, who lives on Poplar Springs Road, also addressed the commissioners on the gun rights issue.
“A lot of people in the county are still wanting to see a Second Amendment sanctuary county designation,” Hildreth said.
“At the minimum,” she said, “what we would like to see is a true resolution that designates Catoosa County as a Second Amendment sanctuary county. So this (proclamation) was a first step tonight. And yes, it is always good to affirm our support and belief in the Constitution. I think it’s a good thing to honor our vets. But we want to go the next step.”
District 2 Commissioner Chuck Harris said county officials support the group‘s efforts.
“I’m really excited about the Second Amendment. … We started working on this long before we heard about you guys," Harris said. "And we’ve looked at this and we’ve looked at every angle that could be looked at and we believe in it. … I hope it doesn’t take away when we say not just Second Amendment but every amendment. We believe in the Constitution. … I’m a firm believer in the Second Amendment and I think it is very important what you guys have done and I’m just proud to be a part of it.”